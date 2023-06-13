NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Holdings Decreased by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,458,578 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 0.31% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,234.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.