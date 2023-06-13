Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,998,000 after acquiring an additional 497,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

