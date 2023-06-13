Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $423.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $425.90. The company has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research increased their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.06.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

