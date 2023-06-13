Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $500.00 at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Netflix stock opened at $423.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.73. Netflix has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $425.90. The company has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $162,749,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

