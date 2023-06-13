NioCorp Developments Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for NioCorp Developments in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for NioCorp Developments’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

Shares of NB stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments ( NASDAQ:NB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NB. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NioCorp Developments during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a super alloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

