Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $22.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.73 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

