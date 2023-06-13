Nomura Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) to Neutral

Nomura cut shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.80.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NIO. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday. Barclays lowered NIO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Up 8.7 %

NIO stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. NIO has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 536.2% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 49.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 201,834 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 28.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.