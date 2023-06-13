Northland Capmk Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of inTEST in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of inTEST in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.27.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million.

In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in inTEST by 489,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in inTEST by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

