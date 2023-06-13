NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.