Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $18.41 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

