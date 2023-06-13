NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 262,260 shares during the quarter. NOV accounts for approximately 1.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of NOV worth $27,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.