NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $72.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Up 3.4 %

NVCR stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.