Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Nucor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.