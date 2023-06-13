Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys 46,026 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,067,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,026 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers comprises about 5.3% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 25.48% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $501,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,102.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.