Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 135,000 TenX Keane Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TENKR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TENKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENKR opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. TenX Keane Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24.

