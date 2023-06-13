Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $19.18 Million Stock Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,610 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 8.27% of Ocwen Financial worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OCN opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. Ocwen Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66.

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.63 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

