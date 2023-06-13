Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,377 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 544,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,401,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.