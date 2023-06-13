Oaktree Capital Management LP Increases Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,517 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,326,000 after buying an additional 573,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 7,955,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 702,453 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,309 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.