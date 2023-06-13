Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $2.84 Million in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.65% of Global Star Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Global Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,000.

Global Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GLST opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Global Star Acquisition Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on Fintech and Proptech businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software, services, or products to the financial services or real estate industries.

