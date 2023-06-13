Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $4.08 Million in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMAC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the third quarter worth $185,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Price Performance

HMAC stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

About Hainan Manaslu Acquisition

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Haikou, China.

