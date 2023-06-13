Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $9.92 Million in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 6.77% of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFHT. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,879,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth $3,006,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth $3,624,000.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29.

About EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

