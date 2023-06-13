Oaktree Capital Management LP Makes New $36.84 Million Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,837,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.42% of Liberty Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

