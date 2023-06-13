Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 126,464 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 126,464 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.0% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $98,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.2 %

FCX stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

