Oaktree Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,809 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of BGT opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1136 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

