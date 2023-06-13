Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 1,170,121 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170,121 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 8.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 6.44% of Chesapeake Energy worth $814,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

