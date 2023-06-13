Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 3,490,502 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,787,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,490,502 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco makes up about 1.1% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Itaú Unibanco worth $107,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 62,873,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,865 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,673,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,018 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,136,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after buying an additional 1,928,974 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

