Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 487,818 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP cut its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,818 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.03% of Afya worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Afya by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 991,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 153.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Afya by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 404,592 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Afya Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.84.
About Afya
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
