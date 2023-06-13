Oaktree Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,797,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,825,000 shares during the period. Berry accounts for about 0.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Berry worth $54,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Berry by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of BRY opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $538.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.40 million. Berry had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

