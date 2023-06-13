Ocular Therapeutix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,685 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 97% compared to the average daily volume of 1,363 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 12.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $503.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.