Ocular Therapeutix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,685 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 97% compared to the average daily volume of 1,363 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $503.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

About Ocular Therapeutix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

