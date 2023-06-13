Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OCS. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oculis in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oculis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Oculis alerts:

Oculis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

About Oculis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter valued at about $4,838,000.

(Get Rating)

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.