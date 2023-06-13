Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OCS. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oculis in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oculis in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oculis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
Oculis Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.
About Oculis
Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.
