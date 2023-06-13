Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,590,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after buying an additional 267,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,703,000 after buying an additional 70,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

