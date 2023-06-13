OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OCX stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

