Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 6,075.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTLC stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oncotelic Therapeutics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. It also develops OT-101 for various cancers and COVID-19, Artemisinin for COVID-19 and AI technologies for clinical development and manufacturing.

