ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $78.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGS. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 67,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 153,505 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 528.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 908,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

