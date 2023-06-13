ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,512,000 after buying an additional 183,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,309,000 after acquiring an additional 936,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ONEOK by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

