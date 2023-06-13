Oppenheimer Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $360.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $330.27.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $313.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.99. Biogen has a 1 year low of $188.54 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

