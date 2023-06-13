Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Up 6.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.37.

ORCL stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

