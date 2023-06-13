Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

