Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $132.00 at Bank of America

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $117.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

