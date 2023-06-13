Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $117.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Oracle by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

