OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get OTP Bank Nyrt. alerts:

OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance

Shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. stock opened at C$34.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.43. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a 1 year low of C$27.00 and a 1 year high of C$34.20.

About OTP Bank Nyrt.

OTP Bank Nyrt engages in provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: OTP Core Hungary, Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, Slovenia, Merkantil Group, Asset Management subsidiaries, other subsidiaries, Corporate Centre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.