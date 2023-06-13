Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) is Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capricorn Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,689 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises about 2.7% of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capricorn Investment Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Owl Rock Capital worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 1,429,734 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,111,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,775,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 593,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Temple purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

NYSE ORCC opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. The company had revenue of $377.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Read More

