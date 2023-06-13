Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Down 57.1% in May

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ COWG opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25.

Institutional Trading of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 6.54% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

