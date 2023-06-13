PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739,474 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.69% of PagSeguro Digital worth $77,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,326,000 after purchasing an additional 573,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 7,955,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after buying an additional 702,453 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,875,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,501,000 after buying an additional 1,588,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE PAGS opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.