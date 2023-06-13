Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $230.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.72, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,214 shares of company stock valued at $54,485,870 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

