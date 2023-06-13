Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Palomar in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

PLMR stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. Palomar has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Palomar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Palomar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Palomar by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 186,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 104,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,008 shares of company stock worth $285,661. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

