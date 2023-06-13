PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Position Reduced by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il cut its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2,376.3% in the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 119,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 114,587 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,215 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,383,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,383,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $1,874,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDC Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

