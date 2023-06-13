PDT Partners LLC Acquires 15,344 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 336.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 269.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $151.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

