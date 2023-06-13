PDT Partners LLC Acquires 32,131 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 412.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,131 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SILK. CL King began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $266,203.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,223.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $266,203.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,223.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,506 shares of company stock worth $1,331,029. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

