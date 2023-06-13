PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
Shares of DKS opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $152.61.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.
Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,668 shares of company stock worth $9,493,157. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
